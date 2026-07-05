Salina Celebrates 250 Years of America

Salina celebrated 250 years of America over two days this weekend. Independence Day weekend began Friday with a patriotic party in the park, and ended Saturday with a spectacular fireworks display. From fun in the park, to food, fellowship, and fireworks, Salina let freedom ring.

It all started Friday. For the 49th year Salina celebrated an old fashioned 4th of July with Play Day in the Park. There was free food, old fashioned games, and back this year was a bubble machine which created suds to frolic in.

Following early morning storms in the area Saturday to begin Independence Day, by evening the sky cleared just in time celebrate 250 years of America with fireworks. A large crowd gathered at the Berkley Family Recreation Area for the Skyfire fireworks spectacular presented by JRI Hospitality, the City of Salina, and a host of community partners. The fireworks were synchronized to a patriotic music montage aired on three Meridian Media radio stations.

Many people celebrated both Friday and Saturday nights. Numerous fireworks could be heard, and seen lighting up the sky both nights. Family and friends gathered on lawns and in neighborhoods throughout town enjoying fellowship, fun, and fireworks.

Back in 2009 most fireworks became legal again in Salina. The sale, storage, and discharge of fireworks was prohibited in Salina beginning in December of 1965. In 1987 the ban was partially lifted, and things like snakes, poppers, and smoke devices were allowed. In 1981 Saline County also banned fireworks. That ban was also rescinded in 2009.

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Photo by Tanner Colvin