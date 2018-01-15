Salina Catholic Educator Honored

An educator from Salina is being recognized as an outstanding Catholic School Educator. The National Catholic Education Association is honoring Dr. Nick Compagnone.

Dr. Compagnone will be honored as part of the Lead. Learn. Proclaim. Awards. The awards program recognizes outstanding Catholic school educators for their outstanding efforts, contributions, and achievements on behalf of Catholic school education.

According to the organization, they have a longstanding tradition of honoring and recognizing excellence and distinguished service in Catholic school education.

Dr. Compagnone serves as Superintendent of Schools for the 16 Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Salina. In addition to his duties as diocesan superintendent, Dr. Compagnone serves as Director of St. Mary’s Grade School and Sacred Heart Junior/Senior High School in Salina.

Dr. Compagnone has been involved in education with over three decades of experience in early childhood through post secondary education. He has also has a passion advancing excellence in education through providing quality leadership and high expectations regardless of the educational level. He has been an advocate of school accountability through system analysis and a quality accreditation process.

Dr. Compagnone has been a teacher in grade school through the college graduate level. He has been recognized by AdvancED in receiving the Excellence in education Award for his work in accreditation and school improvement.

As an advocate of integrating technology into the classroom Dr. Compagnone has been recognized by the NCEA in receiving awards for technology development in the classroom.

Dr. Compagnone was nominated for the award by Bishop Weisenberger.

The Lead. Learn. Proclaim. Awards will be presented at the NCEA 2018 Convention & Expo in Cincinnati, Ohio, at a special awards event.