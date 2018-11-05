Salina, KS

Salina Campaign Stop Attracts National Attention

KSAL StaffNovember 5, 2018

A Monday morning campaign stop in Salina attracted national attention. Along with local media, a Fox News team was on hand for a stop by Laura Kelly, a democrat running for Kansas Governor.

Joining Kelly at the event in Downtown Salina was former Republican Governor and Salina native Bill Graves. The race is attracting national attention, in part because several former Republican governors have endorsed the democrat Kelly over republican Kris Kobach.

In the final hours leading up to Tuesday’s election both candidates are on a whirlwind tour of the state trying to attract voters who may still be undecided. Kobach was in Salina on Sunday.

Kobach and Kelly are currently locked in a race that polls indicate is very close. Independent Greg Orman is a distant third.

Former Kansas Republican Governor and Salina native Bill Graves talks with democrat gubernatorial candidate Laura Kelly prior to the event Monday morning.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved.

