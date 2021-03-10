Salina Bus Manufacturer Closing

Todd PittengerMarch 10, 2021

A Salina business that makes busses has filed paperwork with the Kansas Deprtment of Labor that it plans to close.

Forest River Inc., which purchased Eldorado Bus in Salina last May, filed a WARN layoff notice with the state this week. The paperwork indicates 146 jobs will be impacted.

WARN, the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, helps ensure advance notice for employees in cases of qualified plant closings and mass layoffs.

In a letter to employees, Forest River indicated it plans to permanently close its entire operation at the El Dorado bus facility in Salina. The closure and termination of jobs will take place between May 10th and May 24th. The company cites a reduction in business primarily caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for closing.

Originally located in Minneapolis, Kansas, ElDorado relocated to Salina in 1988 and moved into its current facility at 1655 Wall Street in 2001.

 

