Salina Big Lots to Close

The Salina location is among nearly 300 Big Lots stores across the country the company plans to close.

In June the company announced plans to close up to 40 stores due to financial concerns. As of August 2nd, the company’s website indicate multiple other stores will close as well.

According to the website, at least 289 Big Lots stores will close in 36 states. Two stores in Kansas are impacted:

Kansas City – 7533 State Ave.

Salina – 2450 South 9th St.

Employees at the Salina store learned two days ago that it is among those closing. No specific closing date was given, but a clearance sale has already started.

Big Lots is a discount retailer that sells a wide range of merchandise for the home, including furniture, decor, kitchenware, pet supplies, and more. The company’s mission is to help customers “Live Big and Save Lots”.