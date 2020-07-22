Salina Baseball Enterprises to Expand for the 2021 Season

Salina Baseball Enterprises is pleased to announce that we will be expanding our operations in player and youth development. We will be adding two 14U teams to our program for the 2021 season. These two teams will participate under Salina Baseball Enterprises with appointed coaches by the newly formed Operations Committee and the already established Board of Directors.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for not only the young men in our community but for baseball as a whole in Salina,” SBE president Tyler Henoch said in a statement. “SBE’s goal has always been to provide a service to the Salina community to put young men on the ball field and help them develop into the best athlete they can be, and most importantly for them to have a positive experience while being surrounded by positive influences that will help them someday be trustworthy and outstanding citizens within their community.”

Tryouts for these new expansion teams will be held on Monday, July 27th at 6:30pm at the Kansas Wesleyan practice baseball field located on North 9th Street in Salina, Kansas. The field can be found behind the Church of Christ on the east side of North 9th Street. No pre-signup is needed for interested players.

“We also want to give our young men the best chance possible to play competitive baseball which builds character and opens doors of opportunity for scholarships and other positive experiences within their young lives,” Henoch said. “With our hopes to help better our facilities here in Salina, we hope to see as many young men on the baseball fields as possible. Great things come from great opportunities and our board, new committee members, and coaching staffs have been working on this for a while in hopes to have a large positive community impact. This is a big step in our ultimate goal to have that impact. We will always focus our efforts to do our best and be our best as a part of this community.”

Players or parents with any questions concerning the tryout can contact Brad Dix or Luke Curry by messaging the Salina Baseball Facebook Account. Or email Luke Curry ([email protected]). Names for the new 14U teams will be announced at a later date. The coaching staffs for these teams will be announced later in the week as well.

Tryouts for the 15-18 year old teams for Salina Baseball Enterprises will be this fall during the month of August. This is different from previous years. A date for those tryouts and times will be announced within the next week.