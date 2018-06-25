Salina Bank Merges With Western Kansas Bank

A Salina-based bank is merging with a Western Kansas-based bank.The Plains State Bank and BANK VI are merging.

According to the compnay, BANK VI, with $114 million in assets, transitioned to a division of The Plains State Bank on June 16th, 2018. BANK VI has operated as a state-chartered Fed member bank and has two banking locations in Salina. The current management team will join Plains State Bank’s management team in ensuring a continued commitment to the Salina market and supporting the merged company’s strategic plan that includes all of Plains’ community banking facilities in western Kansas.

“The merger of BANK VI brings asset diversity and provides great opportunity for Plains State Bank’s funding resources to be maximized by working together”, said D. Gene Dikeman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to have Chris Baker join our organization as the Market President for Central Kansas, and as our Chief Credit Officer. BANK VI will continue its community investment in Salina and the contiguous counties to Saline County. The BANK VI team brings great value to this enterprise.”

Daniel F. Clawson, Chairman of Plains Bancshares, Inc. said, “The merger is not only a fit from a balance sheet perspective but of our company’s values and vision of future growth. Banking is a changing business and community banking is about relationships working together to ensure a way of life we all cherish. We look forward to this opportunity to work with the people of Kansas in an expanded way.”

About Plains Bancshares, Inc.: Plains Bancshares, Inc. is the parent company of The Plains State Bank (“The Plains State Bank”). The mission of The Plains State Bank is committed to providing high quality financial services to our trade territory while maintaining the highest standards of integrity, customer service and professionalism. The Plains State Bank’s vision is a community bank with employees and directors dedicated to safe, sound and ethical growth while

delivering meaningful value and results for customers and shareholders. The Plains State Bank was chartered in 1906 by the Collingwood family, and is a community-focused organization that provides financial services through its banking locations in central and western Kansas communities. More information about The Plains State Bank is available on its website at www.plainsstatebank.com.

About BANK VI: BANK VI was founded in 2005 by Salina area investors for the specific purpose of providing a broad range of competitive banking services to the people of central Kansas. The bank has demonstrated core strengths in commercial and real estate lending and has a dedicated team of valued employees. BANK VI has shown ongoing community support to the region and has seen significant growth over the past few years. You can learn more about BANK VI, now a division of The Plains State Bank, at www.banksix.com.