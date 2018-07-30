Salina, KS

Salina Artist to Show Zen Doodle Drawings

KSAL StaffJuly 30, 2018

The work of Laurie Fritz Moravec will be on display in Salina Public Library’s Gallery 708 beginning Aug. 10 through Sept. 7. A reception for the artist will be from 4-5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, in conjunction with Friday Night Live.

The exhibit, titled “Totally Zen,” will feature original ink and graphite Zen Doodle drawings. Moravec, a Salina native, has experimented with various art forms before embracing her own style.

“I realized that art is an illusion created by artist,” Moravec said. “This collection encompasses my hopes, my dreams, my nightmares and my personality.”

The public is welcome to view the exhibit during library hours — 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1-6 p.m. Sunday. For more information on art exhibited at the library, please contact Lori Berezovsky at [email protected], (785) 825-4624, ext. 249, or visit library at 301 W. Elm.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

