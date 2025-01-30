Salina Area Technical College Announces Honor Roll

Salina Area Technical College has announced its honor roll for the fall semester of 2024.

According to the school, the honor roll includes two levels. The President’s Honor Roll is for students who were enrolled in at least 12 credit hours of classes, and had a GPA of 4.0. The Dean’s Honor Roll is for students enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99.

President’s Honor Roll

Abilene

· Tobin Raub, Emergency Medical Technician

· Braden Short, Concurrent

Assaria

· Katie Stephenson, Concurrent

Caldwell

· Steven Winters, Commercial Truck Driving

Gypsum

· Adyson Rohr, Concurrent

Junction City

· Daryn Foster, Applied Technologies

Lincolnville

· Santiago Knepp, Commercial Truck Driving

Lindsborg

· Connor Barnes, Automotive Technology

· Jackson Mauch, Emergency Medical Technician

McPherson

· Samuel Bacon, Diesel Technology

· Emma Casey, Commercial Truck Driving

Miltonvale

· Ethon Wagner, Construction Technology

Minneapolis

· Jacob Heer, Construction Technology

Oberlin

· Daniel Broughman, Construction Technology

Salina

· Cory Betz, Emergency Medical Technician

· Wyatt Boyd, Emergency Medical Technician

· Sarah Breedlove, Emergency Medical Technician

· Allie Cobb, Emergency Medical Technician

· Dustin Covey, Commercial Truck Driving

· Corben DeWitt, Commercial Truck Driving

· Karen Divas, Practical Nursing – Prerequisites

· Dawson Dooley, Emergency Medical Technician

· Caroline Fields, Emergency Medical Technician

· NaVeah Guebara, Automotive Collision & Refinishing Technology

· Corrin Johns, Dental Hygiene

· Allison Johnson, Police Science

· Nelson Koffi, Commercial Truck Driving

· Ian Lacost, Commercial Truck Driving

· Ria Lehnert, Business Administrative Technology

· Ollievia Lowe, Dental Hygiene

· Manuel Martinez, Emergency Medical Technician

· Kimber Ogorzolka, Concurrent

· Nicole Richards, Concurrent

· Jeramie Rivale, Practical Nursing – Prerequisites

· Darby Smith, Business Administrative Technology

· Ryan Smith, Commercial Truck Driving

· Tiera Steen, Automotive Technology

· Chad Walker, Commercial Truck Driving

· Tim Winn, Emergency Medical Technician

· Mackenzie Wisbey, Police Science

Dean’s Honor Roll

Abilene

· Tyler Brown, Automotive Technology

· Marshall Fortner, Automotive Collision & Refinishing Technology

· Isabel Maestas, Computer Aided Drafting

Assaria

· Rylee Mobray, Concurrent

· Stone Nichols, Diesel Technology

Bennington

· Camron Jackson, Automotive Collision & Refinishing Technology

Chapman

· Kailee Kind, Dental Hygiene

Concordia

· John Stockwell, Diesel Technology

Eskridge

· Devin Parks, Diesel Technology

Gypsum

· Carly Commerford, Dental Assistant

Hutchinson

· Sadie Queen, Dental Hygiene Prerequisites

Howard

· Rylan Evans, Diesel Technology

Junction City

· Nathan Casto, Machine Tool Technology

· Emma Hinds, Machine Tool Technology

· Ariel Montgomery, Dental Hygiene

Kearney, NE

· Natalie Gile, Dental Hygiene-Prerequisites

Longford

· Weston Grant, Diesel Technology

Luray

· Kolton Palmer, Diesel Technology

Manhattan

· Ryker Woods, Welding

McPherson

· Kaleigh Marbut, Dental Hygiene

· Richard Zeller, Electrical Technology

Minneapolis

· Trustin Ragland, Electrical Technology

Phillipsburg

· Eric Wood, Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning

Salina

· Sophia Aguilar, Allied Health

· Christopher Amoako-Ababio, Pharmacy Technician

· Macy Bunch, Concurrent

· Julian Castro, Electrical Technology

· Angel Contreras, Computer Aided Drafting

· Liam Corl, Welding

· Benjamin Klusman, Allied Health

· Jaiden Lehman, Practical Nursing Prerequisites

· Kristin Long, Associate Degree Nursing

· Doyle Marshall, Machine Tool Technology

· Joshua McLaughlin, Electrical Technology

· Ellie Mencanin, Early Childhood Education

· Alondra Mendiola, Practical Nursing Prerequisites

· Jose Miguel, Automotive Technology

· Danae Renfro, Practical Nursing Prerequisites

· William Sauber, Electrical Technology

· Samuel Scott, Machine Tool Technology

· Grayce Tankersley, Concurrent

· Christian Tedlock, Police Science

· Charles Winchester, Dental Hygiene

Sharon Springs

· Braden McKain, Electrical Technology

Solomon

· Kiera Smith, Concurrent

Westmoreland

· Hannah Megredy, Pharmacy Technician