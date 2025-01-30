Salina Area Technical College Announces Honor Roll

Salina Area Technical College has announced its honor roll for the fall semester of 2024.
According to the school, the honor roll includes two levels. The President’s Honor Roll is for students who were enrolled in at least 12 credit hours of classes, and had a GPA of 4.0. The Dean’s Honor Roll is for students enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99.
President’s Honor Roll
Abilene
· Tobin Raub, Emergency Medical Technician
· Braden Short, Concurrent
Assaria
· Katie Stephenson, Concurrent
Caldwell
· Steven Winters, Commercial Truck Driving
Gypsum
· Adyson Rohr, Concurrent
Junction City
· Daryn Foster, Applied Technologies
Lincolnville
· Santiago Knepp, Commercial Truck Driving
Lindsborg
· Connor Barnes, Automotive Technology
· Jackson Mauch, Emergency Medical Technician
McPherson
· Samuel Bacon, Diesel Technology
· Emma Casey, Commercial Truck Driving
Miltonvale
· Ethon Wagner, Construction Technology
Minneapolis
· Jacob Heer, Construction Technology
Oberlin
· Daniel Broughman, Construction Technology
Salina
· Cory Betz, Emergency Medical Technician
· Wyatt Boyd, Emergency Medical Technician
· Sarah Breedlove, Emergency Medical Technician
· Allie Cobb, Emergency Medical Technician
· Dustin Covey, Commercial Truck Driving
· Corben DeWitt, Commercial Truck Driving
· Karen Divas, Practical Nursing – Prerequisites
· Dawson Dooley, Emergency Medical Technician
· Caroline Fields, Emergency Medical Technician
· NaVeah Guebara, Automotive Collision & Refinishing Technology
· Corrin Johns, Dental Hygiene
· Allison Johnson, Police Science
· Nelson Koffi, Commercial Truck Driving
· Ian Lacost, Commercial Truck Driving
· Ria Lehnert, Business Administrative Technology
· Ollievia Lowe, Dental Hygiene
· Manuel Martinez, Emergency Medical Technician
· Kimber Ogorzolka, Concurrent
· Nicole Richards, Concurrent
· Jeramie Rivale, Practical Nursing – Prerequisites
· Darby Smith, Business Administrative Technology
· Ryan Smith, Commercial Truck Driving
· Tiera Steen, Automotive Technology
· Chad Walker, Commercial Truck Driving
· Tim Winn, Emergency Medical Technician
· Mackenzie Wisbey, Police Science
Dean’s Honor Roll
Abilene
· Tyler Brown, Automotive Technology
· Marshall Fortner, Automotive Collision & Refinishing Technology
· Isabel Maestas, Computer Aided Drafting
Assaria
· Rylee Mobray, Concurrent
· Stone Nichols, Diesel Technology
Bennington
· Camron Jackson, Automotive Collision & Refinishing Technology
Chapman
· Kailee Kind, Dental Hygiene
Concordia
· John Stockwell, Diesel Technology
Eskridge
· Devin Parks, Diesel Technology
Gypsum
· Carly Commerford, Dental Assistant
Hutchinson
· Sadie Queen, Dental Hygiene Prerequisites
Howard
· Rylan Evans, Diesel Technology
Junction City
· Nathan Casto, Machine Tool Technology
· Emma Hinds, Machine Tool Technology
· Ariel Montgomery, Dental Hygiene
Kearney, NE
· Natalie Gile, Dental Hygiene-Prerequisites
Longford
· Weston Grant, Diesel Technology
Luray
· Kolton Palmer, Diesel Technology
Manhattan
· Ryker Woods, Welding
McPherson
· Kaleigh Marbut, Dental Hygiene
· Richard Zeller, Electrical Technology
Minneapolis
· Trustin Ragland, Electrical Technology
Phillipsburg
· Eric Wood, Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning
Salina
· Sophia Aguilar, Allied Health
· Christopher Amoako-Ababio, Pharmacy Technician
· Macy Bunch, Concurrent
· Julian Castro, Electrical Technology
· Angel Contreras, Computer Aided Drafting
· Liam Corl, Welding
· Benjamin Klusman, Allied Health
· Jaiden Lehman, Practical Nursing Prerequisites
· Kristin Long, Associate Degree Nursing
· Doyle Marshall, Machine Tool Technology
· Joshua McLaughlin, Electrical Technology
· Ellie Mencanin, Early Childhood Education
· Alondra Mendiola, Practical Nursing Prerequisites
· Jose Miguel, Automotive Technology
· Danae Renfro, Practical Nursing Prerequisites
· William Sauber, Electrical Technology
· Samuel Scott, Machine Tool Technology
· Grayce Tankersley, Concurrent
· Christian Tedlock, Police Science
· Charles Winchester, Dental Hygiene
Sharon Springs
· Braden McKain, Electrical Technology
Solomon
· Kiera Smith, Concurrent
Westmoreland
· Hannah Megredy, Pharmacy Technician