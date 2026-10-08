Salina Airport Soars Into Future With Expanded Terminal

Though it’s been operational since this summer, a celebration was held at the Salina Regional Airport Thursday afternoon inside the newly competed terminal.

The 10,000 square foot expanded terminal includes a new hold room, new TSA screening area, new baggage handling including a carousel, and drop off support/equipment areas.

Salina Airport Authority Executive Director, Pieter Miller tells KSAL News the project was years in the making.

Miller said with three daily flights in and out of Salina, which average 70 to 80 percent full, the expansion was much needed.

Other front end areas of the airport will be upgraded next, and a parking lot upgraded is also looming.