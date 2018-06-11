Salina Airport Hosting Training Mission

A group of National Guard aircraft will base, and train at the Salina Regional Airport for the next several months.

According to the Salina Airport Authority, the 190th Air Refueling Wing, Kansas Air National Guard will deploy KC-135R air tankers and personnel to the Salina Regional Airport for approximately 90-days beginning this week. The unit will conduct daily training and aircraft refueling missions until approximately October 1.

The KC-135R Stratotanker provides the core aerial refueling capability for the United States Air Force. The mission of the 190th ARW is to fly the KC-135 in support of world-wide aerial refueling. The unit consists of over 900 Kansans serving in the Kansas Air National Guard.

Salina residents will notice an increase in the number of KC-135 flights to and from the Salina Airport.

Photo courtesy of Salina Airport Authority