Saints Cool Off Heat

The Salina Saints took on a new opponent Saturday. The Hutch Heat from Hutchinson Kansas came to the Tony’s Event Center, and gave the Saints a game that the fans will be talking about all week.

The game was played mostly above the rim. There were more dunks than a kid eating Oreo’s and drinking milk. The Saint to the first quarter 37 – 26 and the Heat matched the Saints from the 3 point line shot for shot. At half it was 66-48 with the Saints in front and in control. Defense was the difference in the second period. Something happened during half time. While 4 dance studios performed and entertained; the Heat made a few adjustments.

The third quarter watched the Saints blow a 20-point lead, and actually fall behind due to some untimely turnovers, and individual play. The Heat unleashed a barrage of 3pt buckets by twins Briston and Brison White. It took some timely scoring by Bernie Bahr (22pts), Tim Niles (26pts), Koury Clayton (16pts), and Marques Patterson (36pts) to keep the Saints in the game. The Saints did get some much needed points from Jeremy Wilson (10pts) of the bench.

Coach Favors had to turn up the defense to get the game back under control. The 3D light was on and off so much that both teams were wanting it on all the time.

The Saints won the game 122 – 110, but this game had the fans standing for half of the 4th quarter.

The Saints welcome the St. Joseph Shield to the Tony’s Event Center next Saturday at 7:00pm.