Safety Challenge: Buckle Up, Put Phone Down

The Kansas Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to buckle up and put their phones down as part of a nationwide effort to reduce traffic injuries and fatalities.

Wednesday, Oct. 28, is Buckle Up Phone Down Day, a campaign that promotes two simple habits behind the wheel: always wear a seat belt and avoid distracted driving.

“I’m encouraging all Kansans to join me by accepting the challenge to buckle up and put the phone down every time you get into your vehicle,” said Kansas Transportation Secretary Calvin Reed. “If we want our kids to be safe drivers, it starts with us. That means leading by example and having honest conversations with our teens about the responsibility that comes with driving.”

Preliminary Kansas crash data for 2025 show 368 people died in traffic crashes across the state. Of those fatalities, 110 involved people who were not wearing seat belts.

Additionally, more than 1,900 crashes resulted in suspected serious injuries, including 379 occupants who were not wearing seat belts.

Distracted driving also contributed to a significant number of crashes. Last year, 60 people died in crashes linked to some form of distracted driving, while another 421 people were suspected of suffering serious injuries in distracted driving crashes.

KDOT notes that many of these deaths and injuries may have been prevented through safer driving habits.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, wearing a seat belt reduces the risk of fatal injury by approximately 45% for people riding in passenger cars and 60% for those in light trucks. Seat belts also reduce the risk of moderate to severe injury by 50% in passenger cars and 65% in light trucks.

Cellphone use is the most common form of distracted driving. Texting is especially dangerous because it takes a driver’s eyes off the road, hands off the wheel and attention away from driving.

KDOT recommends several steps to help drivers avoid distractions, including parking in a safe location before reading or sending text messages, asking a passenger to respond to calls or messages, activating a phone’s “Do Not Disturb” feature and silencing notifications or putting the phone away. The agency also encourages passengers to speak up if they see someone texting while driving and ask them to put the phone down.