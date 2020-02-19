Sacred Heart Swept at Beloit

On opening night of the 2019/20 season, Sacred Heart travelled to Hesston where they were swept by the Threshers. The Knights haven’t been swept since…..until Tuesday night.

Girls: Beloit 57 – Sacred heart 55

It was a see saw battle all night and it wasn’t decided until the last second of the game. Sacred Heart’s Amber Palen hit a clutch 3 pointer with 18.6 left in the game to tie the contest at 55 all. Beloit then raced the ball up the floor only to dribble it out of bounds with under 10 seconds to go. With Beloit pressing, the Knights were able to get a long in-bounds pass to Hannah Goetz who promptly drove to the hoop. She missed with bodies flying everywhere. No foul was called and Beloit motored up the floor and got a lay-up by Jessica Meier as the horn sounded.

Meier led all scorers with 26 points in the game. Trojan Shea Larson tallied 13 points in the contest. The Knights put three players in double figures led by Palen with 14, Emily Everett who scored 13 while 11 more were added by Hannah Goetz.

The Lady Knights are now 12 and 6 for the season.

Boys: Beloit 60 Sacred Heart 49

After jumping out to a one point lead after a quarter, the Knights suffered through a second quarter only scoring 5 points for the entire frame and found themselves down 10 at the break.

Sacred Heart was able to get the margin down to as few as five in the early part of the 4th quarter, but faded down the stretch and lost by 11.

Beloit’s standout guard Vinnie Palen came into the game only needing 12 points for his career 1,000th point. He was tied with Sacred Heart’s Caleb Gilliland for high point honors. They each had 20 in the game.

The Knights are now 15 and 3 on the year.

Next up for both the Sacred Heart Boys and Girls another doubleheader road trip to Bellville to meet the Republic County Buffaloes.