Sacred Heart Sweeps Southeast of Saline as Boys Stay Unbeaten, Girls Win Thriller

GYPSUM — Sacred Heart’s boys and girls went on the road to face county rival Southeast of Saline on Tuesday night and left with a North Central Activities Association sweep of the Trojans.

The Knight boys took control early, held off a second-quarter Southeast rally and remained unbeaten with a convincing 63-45 victory. Sacred Heart’s girls persevered through five ties and seven lead changes to escape with a 47-45 decision.

Sacred Heart boys 63, SE Saline 45

Sacred Heart led 21-11 at the end of one quarter, and after Southeast closed within four, quickly regained control. The Knights, who improved to 9-0, led 36-23 at halftime and blew it open with a big third period.

Will Tuttle scored 13 of his game-high 21 points in the first half for Sacred Heart, with freshman Kolten Sprague adding 11 points off the bench, and Noah Hines finishing with nine. The Knights knocked down 10 3-pointers.

Lyric Lilley had 11 points off the bench to lead Southeast (1-7), and Adam Thiel had 10. Tiernan Ptacek scored all nine of his points in the first quarter.

Sacred Heart girls 47, SE Saline 45

In a back-and-forth game where neither team led by more than six points, Sacred Heart went in front for good, 43-40, on Addie Lee’s 3-pointer midway through the fourth quarter and survived a potential game winner from Southeast to hang on.

With the victory, Sacred Heart improved to 7-2, while Southeast fell to 5-3.

Two Edyn Sharpton free throws stretched Sacred Heart’s lead to 47-42 with 2:10 left, but Southeast pulled within two on a Taryn Goetz 3-pointer at the 28-second mark. The Trojans then forced a turnover with 4.4 seconds on the clock, and after a timeout got an open 3-point look that missed at the buzzer.

Addie Lee led Sacred Heart with 18 points, including four 3-pointers, with Sharpton adding 12 points and Emmy Lee eight. Regan Duran had a game-high 20 points and Goetz 12 for Southeast.