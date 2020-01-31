SACRED HEART SWEEPS HOME DOUBLEHEADER AGAINST TRINITY CATHOLIC

It took an extra 4 minutes, but the Sacred Heart Girls returned to the winner’s circle Friday night with an overtime win against Trinity. Meanwhile the Knight Boys trailed by a point at halftime, but wiped out the Celtics in the second half to get their 10th consecutive win.

GIRLS: SACRED HEART 53 TRINITY CATHOLIC 47 OT

After leading by 10 points at the end of the first quarter, by 3 points at the half and 6 points after three quarters, Sacred Heart found themselves in a 44-44 tie at the end of regulation. Sacred Heart would score 9 of the 12 points in the extra period to win by 6.

Hannah Goetz, who was the leading scorer for Sacred Heart with 17, hit two free throws with :20 left in OT to seal the win. Also scoring in double digits for the Knights were Ally Cochran with 13 and Emily Everett who tallied 11. The leading scorer in the game was the Celtics Hayley Hughes who had 18 points.

The Lady Knights are now 8 and 3 for the season.

BOYS: SACRED HEART 49 BELOIT 32

Sacred Heart’s Tate Herrenbruck is no stranger to big games, but he had the biggest game of his high school career Friday night with 38 point effort including 24 from beyond the arc.

After leading by 6 at the end of the first quarter, Trinity got a last second shot by Lucas Hammeke—who had 17 for the game—to take a one point lead into the break.

When the teams came back from the break, it was all Sacred Heart. The Knights led by 9 after three quarters and ballooned the lead to 15 in the 4th before settling for the 10 point win. Caleb Gilliland had 10 points for the Knights while the Celtics got double digit games from Philippe Manga with 14 and Walt Gray who scored 12.

It was the 10th straight victory for the Knights who improved to 10 and 1 on the year.

Next up for both the Sacred Heart Boys and Girls another doubleheader. The Knights will travel to Ellsworth on Monday to make up games postponed earlier in the season.