Sacred Heart Sweeps Again

Clarke SandersJanuary 14, 2020

The Sacred Heart Boys and Girls notched their 6th straight sweep of the 2019/20 season on Tuesday night defeating Republic County in both Girls and Boys play.

GIRLS:      SACRED HEART 46             REPUBLIC COUNTY 34

For the first time all season, the Sacred Heart Girls outscored the Knight Boys as the Lady Knights won their 6th game in a row.

After trailing by 3 points at the end of the first quarter, Sacred Heart poured it on the second quarter to take a 26-19 halftime lead.  The Knights would outscore the Lady Buffaloes 20 to 15 in the second half.

Emily Everett was the only player in double digits for the game.  She scored 11 for the Knights.  Hannah Goetz and Ella Gotti each chipped in 9 points for Sacred Heart.  The most points scored by any Republic County player was 6 and that was accomplished by Sydney Lewellyn, Alexis Hansen, Tobi Wilber and Sadee Graves.

The Lady Knights are now 6 and 2 for the season.

BOYS:     SACRED HEART  44               REPUBLIC COUNTY 33

In a game that was pretty much over at the half, Sacred Heart’s second stringers struggled in the 4th quarter and were all benched in lieu of the starters down the stretch.

Following a competitive first quarter with the Knights only up 3 points, Scared Heart outscored Republic County in the 2nd quarter 18-2 and led at the half 30 to 8.

The Knight lead would balloon to as many as 26 points in the third quarter and at the end of 3 with Sacred Heart up 42 to 18, Head Coach Brian Gormley decided to pull out all of the starters to begin the final stanza.

It did not go well for Sacred Heart and when Republic County cut the Knight lead to 11 with just under two minutes to play, Gormley had seen enough.  All five starters returned to the floor to finish out the game.

The leading scorer on the evening was the Buffaloes Clint Callaway who tallied 14 points.  Sacred Heart was led in scoring by Ethan Buckner and Caleb Gilliland who had 10 each.

It was the 7th straight win for the Knights who improved to 7 and 1 on the year.

Next up for both the Sacred Heart Boys and Girls, a road trip to Ellsworth Friday night.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

