Sacred Heart Splits NCAA Doubleheader At Home

The Sacred Heart Boys winning streak reached 9 straight Tuesday night while the Girls saw their run of 7 in a row come to an end with a loss to Beloit.

GIRLS: BELOIT 47 SACRED HEART 38

After bolting to a 7-0 lead to start the game, the Sacred Heart Girls struggled for the rest of the evening in a 9 point home loss to Beloit. The Knights let 9-8 at the end of the first quarter before trailing by 2 at the end of both the 2nd and 3rd quarters before Beloit ran away in the final stanza.

Shea Larson had a big night for Beloit as she scored 20 points. Jessica Meier chipped in with 10 for the Trojans. Sacred Heart had no player in double digits. Amber Palen’s 8 points led the Knights in scoring.

The Lady Knights are now 7-3 for the season.

BOYS: SACRED HEART 49 BELOIT 32

Beloit probably thought if they could control Sacred Heart’s Tate Herrenbruck, they would have a good chance to pick up a road win. While Herrenbruck was held to 10 points below his season average of 18, the Trojans had no answer for Caleb Gilliland. The 6-foot junior guard lit Beloit up for 22 points, including 9 from beyond the arc, as Sacred Heart blew the Trojans out of the Sacred Heart gym.

Ethan Buckner was the only other Knight in double figures with 10. Beloit’s Vinnie Palen was the only other player in double digits. He also had 10 points, but after scoring all 8 of the Trojans’ first quarter points, he was limited to 2 points for the rest of the game.

The Knights enjoyed leads of 5 points after the first quarter, 8 points at the half, 12 points at the end of three quarters before settling for a 17 point win.

It was the 9th straight victory for the Knights who improved to 9-1 on the year.

Next up for both the Sacred Heart Boys and Girls, another home doubleheader against Hutch Trinity Friday night.