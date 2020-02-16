Sacred Heart Splits at TMP-Marian

Both the Sacred Heart Knights Boys and Girls fell behind early in their respective games in Hays at TMP/Marian. The Girls could never recover, but the Boys roared back in the second half to gain the spilt decision for the Knights

GIRLS: MARIAN 67 SACRED HEART 45

Hot shooting by Marian coupled with Sacred Heart’s struggles getting rebounds doomed the Lady Knights Saturday night.

After trailing by 8 at the end of the first quarter, the Knights were only down 6 at halftime, but just couldn’t get going in the second half and suffered a 22 point loss, one of the worst of the season.

Hannah Goetz was the only Knight in double figures with 11 points in the game. Meanwhile, the Monarchs had two double digits scorers and three more players who just missed it by a point. The leading scorer in the game was Marian’s Kyleigh Allen who had 14 with Emilee Lane chipping in 10. Scoring 9 points each for Marian were Kassidi Yost, Sophia Balthazor and Megan Hamel.

The Lady Knights are now 12 and 5 for the season.

BOYS: SACRED HEART 54 TMP 48

TMP opened Saturday night’s game with a 9-0 run. The Monarchs would stretch that lead to 13 in the second quarter before Sacred Heart got it in gear to only trail by 6 at the half.

The second half belonged to the Knights who used a 15-1 run that started in the third quarter and ended in the 4th to take control of the game. That run gave the Knights a lead with TMP unable to get back in front although they did tie the game one time. Sacred Heart outscored TMP in the second half 35 to 23.

Caleb Gilliland scored 13 of his 19 points in the second half to lead the Knights in scoring. The leading scorer in the game was TMP’s Jackson Schulte who had 21 points 12 of which came on four first half treys. Those were the only two players in double digits.

The Knights are now 15 and 2 on the year.

Next up for both the Sacred Heart Boys and Girls another doubleheader this time in Beloit. The Knights split with the Trojans earlier in the season with the Sacred Heart Boys winning and the Girls losing.