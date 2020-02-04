Sacred Heart Rolls to Another Doubleheader Sweep

The Sacred Heart Knights travelled to Ellsworth Monday night for make-up games with Ellsworth and came back to Salina with a pair of wins

GIRLS: SACRED HEART 51 ELLSWORTH 43

Sacred Heart raced to a 21-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and then basically hung on in the final three quarters enroute to their 9th win of the season.

All five Sacred Heart starters had scored points within the first three minutes of the contest.

After the hot start, the Lady Knights cooled off. The Knight lead was down to 7 points at halftime and just two points at the end of the third quarter, but Sacred Heart would never give up the lead and eventually won by 8. The Knights had two players in double digits: Emily Everett who had 14 and Hannah Goetz who tallied 10. The only Bearcat who scored in double figures was the 6-foot senior Lakyn Tenbrink who ended the game with 12 points

The Lady Knights are now 9 and 3 for the season.

BOYS: SACRED HEART 58 ELLSWORTH 39

Much like the girls, the Sacred Heart boys would grab a big lead to start the game and then cruise to a 19 point win. The Knights led by 10 at the end of the first quarter and by 19 at halftime.

The win came at a cost. Star guard and the Knights’ leading scorer Tate Herrenbruck came down awkwardly on a missed “alley-oop” play early in the 2nd quarter and did not return to the game. He will also sit out on Tuesday night. Before he left, Tate had 7 points. Sacred Heart was led in scoring by Caleb Gilliland who scored 18 points. He was the only Knight in double figures. Meanwhile, Ellsworth had two who achieved that feat. Both Braden Schutle and Avery Haxton had 14 points.

It was the 11th straight victory for the 2nd ranked Knights who improved to 11 and 1 on the year.

Next up for both the Sacred Heart Boys and Girls another doubleheader. The Knights will host Southeast of Saline Tuesday night as they start through with teams in the NCAA for the second time around.