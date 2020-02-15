SACRED HEART ROLLS TO ANOTHER DOUBLEHEADER SWEEP

For the 10th time this season Sacred Heart scored a doubleheader sweep on Friday night. The twin wins came at home against Council Grove

GIRLS: SACRED HEART 38 COUNCIL GROVE 33

With the game on the line, Sacred Heart senior Ally Cochran went to the free throw line three times in the final minute of the game to shoot 1 and 1 free throws. Cochran put on a free throw clinic by not only hitting the front end of each opportunity, but adding all three bonus freebies as well to lead the Knights to a 5 point win over the Braves.

Prior to her heroics at the charity stripe, Cochran had nailed a trey to lead Sacred Heart in scoring with 9. Council Grove’s Abbi Good led all scorers with 12 points.

The game was a low scoring affair especially in the third quarter when both teams managed just 4 points each.

The Lady Knights improved to 12 and 4 for the season.

BOYS: SACRED HEART 56 COUNCIL GROVE 39

Sacred Heart struggled for the first three quarters of the game and then put the hammer down in the last period to notch the 17 point win Friday night.

Jacob Gormley scored an old fashion 3-point play both early and late in the contest to seal the deal for the Knights. Gormley and Caleb Gilliland each had 12 points in the game to lead the Knights in scoring, but the high scoring honors went to Council Grove’s Hadyn Bieling who tallied 14 in the game including a dozen from beyond the arc.

The Knights are now 14 and 2 on the year.

Next up for both the Sacred Heart Boys and Girls another doubleheader this time in Hays on Saturday. These games were weathered out earlier in the year.