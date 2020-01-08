Sacred Heart Records 5th Straight Sweep, Downing SES

The Sacred Heart boys and girls continued to roll Tuesday night with another boys/girls sweep. This time both Knight squads took down the Southeast of Saline Trojans

GIRLS: SACRED HEART 50 SOUTHEAST OF SALINE 38

It was another slow start for the Lady Knights at Southeast of Saline in Gypsum Tuesday Knight, but once again the Knights got it going after the first quarter and won by double digits.

Sacred Heart trailed 12 to 6 after a quarter of play. The Knights then erupted for 19 points in the second quarter to take a 25-24 lead into halftime.

The Knights added 17 more points in quarter #3 to go up by 12, 42-30. Both teams scored 8 points in the final frame as Sacred Heart won for sixth time in eight games this season.

A big reason that the Knights were able to get some separation in the 3rd quarter was the three point shooting of Ella Gotti. Gotti was the Knights leading scorer with 13 points including 9 from beyond the arc. Nobody else for Sacred Heart was in double figures, but Ally Cochran and Emily Everette came close with 9 points each.

Meanwhile, the leading scorer for the contest was SES’s Karsyn Schlesener who had a 20 point night while Madison Fear tallied 10.

Next up for Sacred Heart—a road trip to Hays to take on TMP Marian.

BOYS: SACRED HEART 59 SOUTHEAST OF SALINE 53

The start for the Sacred Heart boys in the nightcap of the doubleheader could not have been more opposite. While the girls struggled out of the gate, the Knight boys raced to a 20-6 lead after one quarter of play. By halftime, Sacred Heart had increased their lead to 15 points, 29-14.

The tide turned in the third quarter when SES outscored Sacred Heart 17-12 to pull within 10, 41-31. The Trojans managed to reduce the Knights lead to four points in the final frame before Sacred Heart’s Tate Herrenbruck took the game over late hitting three quick baskets late to give the Knights a 6 point win.

Herrenbruck was the game’s top scorer with 22 points. He got a lot of help from Ethan Buckner who ended the night with 13 points—-almost all of those in the first half.

A pair of Eli’s, Sawyers and Harris, paced the Trojan scoring. The former had 13 points in the game and the latter 11.

Sacred Heart goes on the road to TMP in Hays on Friday night in search of their 8th win in a row—a win streak that started following a loss to Hesston on the opening night of the season.