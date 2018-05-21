Salina, KS

Sacred Heart Promotes Gormley to Head Boys Basketball Position

Pat StrathmanMay 21, 2018

Back in 2004, Brian Gormley left the Sacred Heart boys basketball program.

Now, he’s back for a second stint.

After serving six years as head coach of the boys hoops squad at Sacred Heart Junior High School, Gormley has been elevated to the top spot for the high school team. Sacred Heart officials also announced the appointment of Sondra Palen to head volleyball coach.

Gormley coached the Knights from 1997 to 2004. In 1998, Sacred Heart advanced past the first round of the state playoffs for the first time in nine years. The Knights charged forward, earning the third-highest win total in 13 years in 1999. Four years after, Sacred heart reached the state tournament for first time in 17 years while recording the most wins in 22.

Following his time at Sacred Heart, Gormley went to St. James Academy, coaching the junior varsity boys basketball team from 2006-07. Gormley returned to Salina, taking over the freshman team at Salina South, staying there until 2010.

Gormley replaces Pat Martin, who was the head coach for 11 seasons. The Knights are coming off their fourth consecutive 20-win campaign, including three top-three finishes, highlighted by the 2017 Class 2A state championship.

As for Palen, she was the Knights’ assistant coach the past two seasons under Kristi Rodriguez. Before the high school assignment, Palen served as assistant junior high coach in 2014 and 2015.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

