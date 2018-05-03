Martin to Not Return for 2018-19 Sacred Heart Basketball Season

After 11 seasons, Pat Martin is no longer the head coach of the perennial Sacred Heart boys basketball program.

Following another state tournament appearance, Sacred Heart officials notified Martin that his contract wouldn’t be renewed. Martin, a Sacred Heart alum, led the Knights to their third consecutive state tournament in 2018. Sacred Heart placed third to complete a 22-4 campaign.

The Knights did play short-handed as coach Martin and a player were suspended by the school for self-reported, minor infractions.

Martin was 202-65 with eight state tournament appearances during his tenure as head coach. In his first eight seasons, Sacred Heart had just one losing record, reaching state five times. SH placed third at the Class 2A state tournament in 2010, finishing with a 21-5 mark.

That set up the program for a successful run as the Knights attained at least 20 wins the last four seasons under Martin. Sacred Heart missed the tournament in 2015, but bounced back with three consecutive top-four finishes, including a Class 2A state championship in 2017, the first for Sacred Heart since 1981.

In 2015-16, the Knights finished second after winning their first 25 games before falling to Jackson Heights in that state title match. The ensuing campaign saw Sacred Heart lose the 2016-17 season opener prior to 25-straight victories, including a 59-51 final over St. John-Hudson in the title bout at Bramlage Coliseum.