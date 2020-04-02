Sacred Heart Parts Ways with FB Coach Galanski

After three seasons, Garrett Galanski is no longer head football coach at Sacred Heart.

Sacred Heart High School officials have decided to “move in a different direction” with the football program. In addition to the responsibilities of being head coach, Galanski was the strength and conditioning/physical education teacher.

Galanski replaced Bruce Graber in April 2017, who resigned following the 2016 season, his seventh as head coach at Sacred Heart and his 43rd season as a coach. Galanski’s position at Sacred Heart was his first full-time teaching job and head coaching position.

The move comes after a winless 2019 campaign. The Knights battled injuries and low participation numbers that led to an 0-9 season. In the last four weeks, Sacred Heart had just 14 players to practice.

Sacred Heart’s best year came in 2018 when the Knights went 4-6. Sacred Heart won two of its final three games before falling to Smith Center in the Class 1A Regionals. During Galanski’s tenure, the Knights went 6-22.

Before Sacred Heart, Galanski played football at Ottawa University, where he was a first team all-conference selection as an offensive lineman following his senior season in 2013. He spent two seasons in an assistant coaching capacity under Kent Kessinger at Ottawa before playing four months with a European football league team in France.