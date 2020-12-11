Sacred Heart Notches Two More Wins

The Sacred Heart Knights got their second doubleheader sweep of the young season on Friday defeating the Rossville Bulldawgs in both the Girls and Boys games. The Knight Girls won 48 to 39 while the Boys had their second straight blowout win 64-20.

GIRLS:

It was William Shakespeare who once said “All’s well that ends well” and so it was for Sacred Heart Friday night. The Knights trailed most of the contest before turning it on in the 4th quarter to win by 9 points. Sacred Heart outscored Rossville 21 to 10 in the final stanza.

Senior Emilee Everett was the only player in the game in double digits tallying 11 for Sacred Heart. Junior teammate Ellie Woodall got close to double figures ending her evening with 9.

Meanwhile a pair of Rossville Freshmen Emma Mitchell and Kinsey Perine led the ‘Dawgs with 9 points each.

TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL

Rossville 9 11 9 10 39

Sacred Heart 6 8 13 21 48

BOYS:

The Sacred Heart Boys got off to a slow start Friday night leading by only 5 after one quarter of play, but then hit the gas and by the time the dust settled the Knights had their second big win for the 2020/21 season with a 44 point wipeout of Rossville. Sacred Heart shut out the ‘Dawgs in the third quarter with the Knight getting 20 unanswered points in that stanza.

Sacred Heart Junior Alex Disberger led all scorer with 18 nearly outscoring the ‘Dawgs by himself, but he had plenty of help. Senior Caleb Gilliland was the only other Knight in double figures with 13. In total, 8 Knights cracked the scoring column.

Contrast that with Rossville who got points from only 4 players led by Junior Aiden Garcia who had 8.

Both the Boys and Girls will be in action on Saturday taking on Southeast of Saline at home. The Girls tip at 3 PM with the Boys playing 15 minutes after the completion of the Girls game. These games were originally scheduled for early January, but had to be moved because KHSAA’s Covid guidelines don’t permit the game to be played as first scheduled.

TEAM 1 2 3 4* FINAL

Rossville 7 5 0 8 20

Sacred Heart 12 17 20 15 64

*4th quarter was played with a continuous clock.