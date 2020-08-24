Salina, KS

Sacred Heart Girls Tennis Opens with Strong Performance

Pat StrathmanAugust 24, 2020

The 2020-21 high school athletics season in Kansas is officially underway.

The Sacred Heart girls tennis team kicked off the year with a strong third-place showing at the Collegiate Classic in Wichita. It was the first high school event since the Kansas State High School Activities Association canceled the basketball state championships five months ago.

Junior Isabella Matteucci and freshman Katie Weiss joined forces to claim the doubles championship. Senior Lily Perrin made a big splash on the singles side, knocking off reigning Class 4A state champion Emma Mantovani in the semifinals before falling to the Class 5A state champion in the singles title.

The tournament originally was scheduled to have 20 teams. Instead, eight teams stepped on the courts.

