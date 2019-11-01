Salina, KS

Sacred Heart Ends Winless Season With A 56-7 Loss At Plainville

KSAL StaffNovember 1, 2019

Plainville’s Jordan Finnesy and Jared Casey had their own Senior Night as they helped to defeat the Sacred Heart Knights 56-7.

In the first play of the game Casey ran for a 51 yard touchdown. Later in the quarter he ran 20 yards for the second touchdown of the game.

Then Finnesy got in on the action scoring three touchdowns, three different ways. First it was a 52 yard touchdown run, the next was a 14 yard touchdown toss to Cody Crawford, then a pick 6 making the 35-0.

In an unusual call by the officials, the continuous clock started at 7:04 in the second quarter. The score at halftime was 49-0.

Plainville played the entire second half with their second string and backup Quarterback; Ethan Hamilton, scored a touchdown in the third quarter, on a 5 yard run.

Jr. Quarterback Mac Hemmer, scored the only Sacred Heart touchdown on an 11 yard run with 4:27 left to go in the game.

Sacred Heart ends their season 0-9. Next week, there will be a battle of the Cardinals as El-Saline travels to Plainville. El-Saline defeated Oakley 27-14 on Friday night.

 

