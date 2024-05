A 62-year-old Salina woman was taken into custody in connection to a fire she allegedly set back in March.

Salina Police Captain Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that Robin Stewart was arrested last week on charges that tie back to a March 25th fire started in a home in the 1800 block of S. Broadway.

Authorities say she was distraught and was transported to the hospital to be checked out for smoke inhalation.

Stewart is now facing charges that could include failure to appear and aggravated arson.