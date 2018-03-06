Salina, KS

Now: 32 °

Currently: Mostly Cloudy

Hi: 32 ° | Lo: 24 °

Sacred Heart Coach, Player Suspended For 1st State Game

Todd PittengerMarch 6, 2018

Sacred Heart Basketball Coach Pat Martin and one player have both been suspended for Thursday night’s state basketball game.

According to the school, the suspensions stem from an ineligible player who participated in a recent game.  An ineligible player, freshman Josh Jordan, played in the 1st round sub-state game vs Ell-Saline back on February 27th. Jordan became ineligible when he exceeded the limit of 20 games to be played during the regular season.

The Kansas State High School Athletics Association ordered Sacred Heart to forfeit the Ell-Saline game as well. Since Jordan did not impact the outcome of the game, or the overall season, Sacred Heart was granted a waiver to continue in the post season.

Sacred Heart officials self-reported the incident when they discovered it earlier this week.

 

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Salina Preparing to Pub Crawl Again

The streets of Downtown Salina will be filled with revelers dressed in green this St. Patrick's Day....

March 6, 2018 Comments

KWU International Music Festival Be...

Kansas News

March 6, 2018

Final Update to Floodplain Map and ...

Kansas News

March 6, 2018

Dickinson/Marion County Wind Farm S...

Top News

March 6, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Preparing to Pub C...
March 6, 2018Comments
KWU International Music F...
March 6, 2018Comments
Final Update to Floodplai...
March 6, 2018Comments
Injured Woman Cited for D...
March 6, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH