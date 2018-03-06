Sacred Heart Coach, Player Suspended For 1st State Game

Sacred Heart Basketball Coach Pat Martin and one player have both been suspended for Thursday night’s state basketball game.

According to the school, the suspensions stem from an ineligible player who participated in a recent game. An ineligible player, freshman Josh Jordan, played in the 1st round sub-state game vs Ell-Saline back on February 27th. Jordan became ineligible when he exceeded the limit of 20 games to be played during the regular season.

The Kansas State High School Athletics Association ordered Sacred Heart to forfeit the Ell-Saline game as well. Since Jordan did not impact the outcome of the game, or the overall season, Sacred Heart was granted a waiver to continue in the post season.

Sacred Heart officials self-reported the incident when they discovered it earlier this week.