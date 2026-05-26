Zoos Launch “KaZOO Wild Adventure Passport” Program

Kansas families and wildlife enthusiasts are invited to embark on an unforgettable statewide zoo adventure with the launch of the new KaZOO Wild Adventure Passport program, a collaborative initiative among the seven Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) accredited zoos in Kansas.

According to Rolling Hills Zoo, the KaZOO Wild Adventure Passport program encourages guests to explore all seven participating Kansas zoos while celebrating wildlife conservation, education, and family fun across the state. The program officially runs through September 7, 2026.

Participating AZA-accredited Kansas zoos include:

David Traylor Zoo – Emporia

Hutchinson Zoo – Hutchinson

Lee Richardson Zoo – Garden City

Rolling Hills Zoo – Salina

Sedgwick County Zoo – Wichita

Sunset Zoo – Manhattan

Topeka Zoo & Conservation Center – Topeka

Participants can download a KaZOO Wild Adventure Passport from the website of any participating zoo. Guests ages 3 and older can receive one passport per person and collect a special passport stamp and gift at each zoo they visit.

Once all seven zoo stamps have been collected, participants may submit their completed passport to be entered into the KaZOO Wild Adventure Grand Prize Drawing. Three grand prize winners will be selected on September 14, 2026, with each winner receiving a special animal encounter experience at the participating KaZOO zoo of their choice.