Sacred Heart Athletics Riding Momentum Into New Year

Pictured- Sacred Heart Athletic Director Bryce Woodall

A successful fall season has led Sacred Heart sports to an even faster start in the winter as the Knights head into the new year with momentum in both boys and girls basketball.

“We’ve had a good start to the school year,” Sacred Heart athletic director Bryce Woodall said of the first semester. “The season looks pretty good for all the sports — winter season and also the fall, and we’re looking to the spring, too.”

“So, we’re very excited about what we’ve got going at Sacred Heart.”

The first semester started with both football and volleyball posting winning records, plus individuals qualifying for state in cross country and girls tennis.

Knights football on the rise

Ryan Krajicek led the Knights to a 5-4 record in his second season and the future outlook is bright as well.

“With our football program, things are starting to turn in the right direction there,” Woodall said. “Coach Krajicek has done a great job of getting the kids in the weight room and getting the students to believe in the program.”

“It was our first winning season in several years, so that was a positive thing.”

Individually, the Knights had two players receive Class 1A all-state recognition with junior wide receiver Noah Hines named to the first team and junior quarterback Maddox Wells getting honorable mention.

Volleyball thrives under new coach

Sacred Heart’s volleyball team also posted a winning record of 19-18 with first-year coach Jenn Heier taking over the program.

“She did a great job,” Woodall said of Heier. “She came in and got a solid group of girls to start building a great foundation.”

“She had some great senior leaders to help pave the way, and we’ve got a lot of girls coming back next year.”

The Knights had two North Central Activities Association all-conference picks in senior Skylar Douglas and junior Addie Lee, with junior Edyn Sharpton receiving honorable mention.

Cross Country, tennis enjoy individual success

Sacred Heart did not qualify for state as a team in cross country but had individual representatives in both the 2A boys and girls races under new coach Chase Finch.

“He got kids involved and got them coming out,” Woodall said of Finch. “I believe there’s a pretty good group coming up to keep building that program.”

Both Knights state qualifiers will be back next year. Junior Mia Hamilton finished 32nd for the girls and sophomore Leo Dorzweiler led the boys with 64th place.

Boys basketball off to fast start

After falling short of the Class 2A state tournament last year, Sacred Heart’s boys basketball team is determined to make it this season and are on the right track with a 7-0 start.

“The guys are off and running, and they have faced some pretty tough competition,” Woodall said of the Knights, who resume their season Tuesday with a visit to Southeast of Saline. Our seniors — Will Tuttle, Luke Koland and Ben Disberger — are doing a great job and we’ve got some great juniors.”

“I think coach (Brian) Gormley has 29 kids out this year, so he’s got a good group there to keep building the program with.”

Girls basketball off on the right foot

The Knights also are off to a good start in girls basketball after ending the first semester with a blowout victory over Lyons. They take a 5-2 record into the new year.

“They’ve come out firing on all cylinders,” Woodall said. “We’ve got a great group of senior girls, and they’re leading the charge.

“We’ve got some really good young girls coming up, too. Coach (Carl) Hines has done a good job of getting the girls to believe in the program and they’re playing hard.”

Weight room getting an upgrade

Construction is also on the way at Sacred Heart for a new fitness center that should open in the spring.

Woodall said the plan is for the expanded weight room, complete with other fitness equipment, to be completed in March or April.