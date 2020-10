Due to Kansas Wesleyan guidelines in regards to Covid-19 we will have limited seating at the football game on this Friday, October 9th.

Ticketing procedures will NOT be in use for the game.

Please arrive early to ensure your seat as we have limited capacity at Graves Family Sports Complex on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan University.

We will only utilize 1 gate for entrance to the stadium (South gate off of Cloud Street).

Please plan to arrive early and GO KNIGHTS!