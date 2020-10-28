Ryan Webb named Men’s Volleyball Coach at Kansas Wesleyan

Kansas Wesleyan University has selected Ryan Webb to lead its men’s volleyball team as announced by Director of Athletics Steve Wilson.

Men’s Volleyball became the 25th sport in the KWU lineup when its addition was announced last month.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to join an institution that will be allowing more student-athletes the chance to gain an education through sports,” Webb said. “Expanding the men’s volleyball game is something that I have wanted to be involved with for a long time so it excites me that Kansas Wesleyan will be a part of the journey.

“I am looking forward to working alongside staff, admin, athletes and the community as we bring a new sport into Mabee Arena.”

Webb comes to Kansas Wesleyan after serving as both women’s and men’s volleyball coach at Central Christian College in McPherson, Kan., in his first season coaching the women, and was slated to launch the men’s program this spring for the Tigers.

“Ryan rose to the top of a very competitive pool of candidates with an impressive volleyball background, both as a coach and professional player,” Wilson said. “He’s built a men’s program from scratch in the middle of Kansas already, and I am confident we are poised to begin the Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Volleyball program on solid ground under his leadership.”

He also has extensive club coaching experience, currently serving as the 17U, 18U and Boys 18U coach at Shockwave Volleyball Academy.

Webb’s experience also includes coaching stints at the collegiate level, where he served as a women’s assistant at Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas, where he helped the Pirates to a 31-5 overall record, a 12-2 mark in the SCAC in 2015, winning the SCAC title that season.

He also has had stints as club men’s volleyball coach at the University of Mary Hardin Baylor and at Varitas Academy and the Houston Volleyball Academy.

Webb also had an extensive playing career, playing on the AVP and NVL circuits as well as in the USAV Men’s Open Nationals. He also played professionally for the New South Wales (Australia) Men’s team. He also competed professionally overseas for a season in Germany and New Zealand. In the summer of 2018, he competed with Team USA Pipeline and won a bronze medal.

His collegiate career was spent at Mary Hardin Baylor, where he was named as a Second Team All-American in 2014. He was the conference leader for digs in a tournament, and set the shcool record for kills in a match with 31 in 2012, and most kills in a set with 18.

“Ryan is a great recruiter, comes with high endorsement from volleyball coaches at all levels in this state, and he really meshed well with our staff when he was on campus through this process,” Wilson added. “I am excited to welcome Ryan to The Pack, and I can’t wait to see where he takes Coyote men’s volleyball in its inaugural season.”

Webb begins his position at Kansas Wesleyan on November 9.