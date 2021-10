An RV was in the shop one day, and then it was missing the next morning.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that over the night of Oct. 7, a 2001 Holiday Rambler Endeavor was sitting in a repair shop in the 200 block of E. Pacific Avenue. The next morning, the owner of the shop reported it missing. The RV belongs to a 40-year-old Wichita man.

The 40-foot-long RV is valued at $11,000. There are no suspects at this time.