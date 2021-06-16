RV Goes Airborne, Crashes

A drowsy driver was able to avoid serious injury when her RV went airborne in a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 70 in Central Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 60-year-old Debora Lee from Evergreen, Colorado, was driving a 2005 Ford Motorhome headed east on I-70 in Ellsworth County near Wilson. Lee dozed off while driving.

The RV drifted off the road and entered the median. It struck a storm drain, went airborne, and came to rest on its wheels in the median area.

Lee, who suffered suspected minor injuries, was transported to the hospital in Ellsworth.

The crash happened at around 10:30 Tuesday morning near milepost 209 on I-70, about 3.75 miles northeast of Wilson in Ellsworth County.