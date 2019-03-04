Salina, KS

Running Man Arrested

KSAL StaffMarch 4, 2019

A Salina man is facing multiple charges after running and hiding from police officers following an attempted traffic stop.

According to Captain Paul Forrester, an officer on patrol Sunday afternoon observed a man driving a Geo Tracker, fish tailing and hitting the curb twice in the 1600 block of South 9th.

The driver, 24-year-old Seth Finch pulled over in the lot at the Kwik Shop on S. 9th and began to run.

Officers used a K9 unit after Finch jumped a fence and they found him hiding under a parked car at 317 W. Jewell. He ran again and hid under a porch at 332 W. Kirwin Ave. where he was apprehended moments later.

Police say he is now facing charges that could include felony interference with law enforcement.

Captain Forrester adds that Finch also has a felony arrest warrant out of Ottawa County and a suspended drivers license.

