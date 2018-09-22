Salina, KS

Running Fe For A Cure

Todd PittengerSeptember 22, 2018

Hundreds of people in Salina were up bright and early Saturday morning, lacing up their shoes. They ran, or walked, the length of  the downtown area .

It was the “Fe For a Cure” event, starting and ending on Santa Fe, to help locally in the fight against cancer.

Fe for A Cure is a unique event. It is a rare straight course. It is point to point race/walk through the heart of Salina. It started at St. John’s Military School and journeyed straight south to Kansas Wesleyan University.

Every dollar received from “Fe For a Cure” goes to supporting patients at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center.

The event previously was held in October, as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It’s now held in September to highlight all forms of cancer

The Fe for a Cure 5K Walk/Run passes by Salina Fieldhouse.

Posted by Todd Pittenger on Saturday, September 22, 2018

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

