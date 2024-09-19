Ruling Made in Murder Case

The preliminary hearings for four suspects in the murders of two Kansas women are being heard together.

Cole Twombley, Cora Twombly, Tad Cullum and Tifany Adams’ hearing will be held on December 17th in Texas County, Oklahoma, court.

Paul Grice waved his right to a preliminary hearing. The suspects are accused in the murders of Veronica Butler and Jilian Kelley in April.

Butler and Kelley were killed while on their way to pick up Butler’s children. A search warrant revealed the women’s bodies were found inside a chest freezer during a two-day excavation of the burial site nearly nine miles from Butler’s abandoned car.