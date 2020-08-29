Royals use big 7th inning to down White Sox

The Royals have been waiting for some late-inning magic, and they finally got some Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

After two devastating walk-off losses, the Royals bounced back for a 9-6 victory over the White Sox. Kansas City erased a two-run deficit with one run in the sixth, five in the seventh and two more in the eighth. Reliever Jesse Hahn recorded his first big league save.

Here are three bright spots from Saturday’s win:

Power display: The Royals flexed their muscles with a big five-run seventh inning. Ryan McBroom set a club record with his third pinch-hit homer of 2020. After an RBI single by Hunter Dozier, Maikel Franco jacked a three-run homer, giving the Royals a 7-3 lead. One inning before the pivotal rally, Ryan O’Hearn went deep to score a run.

Big pitches: Royals rookie right-hander Brady Singer worked out of a huge jam in the third inning. The White Sox had already scored a run and had the bases loaded with one out with their Nos. 3 and 4 hitters coming up. Singer then struck out Yasmani Grandal on a 3-2 fastball and José Abreu on a 3-2 slider.

Singer went five innings and gave up five hits and three runs while striking out four.

Gordon getting locked in: Alex Gordon broke out of an 0-for-13 slump on Friday night with three hits. He was back at it Saturday with three more hits and a walk. And one of the hits was a home run in the second inning on a fastball from Dylan Cease.