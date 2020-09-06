Salina, KS

Royals swept by Sox in mixed-bag finale

Royals.comSeptember 6, 2020

KANSAS CITY — There were at least two things the Royals wanted to see on Sunday against the White Sox.

First, Kansas City wanted to see if right-hander Matt Harvey would adapt to a role as essentially an opener. That mission appeared to be accomplished as Harvey gave up one run over 2 1/3 innings.

And the Royals wanted to see how rookie right-hander Carlos Hernandez would follow up his 3 2/3 scoreless-innings debut from last Tuesday. Those results were mostly pleasing, too, as Hernández was one out away from throwing three more scoreless frames before getting nicked for one run and leaving the game with a stomach contusion after being hit by a comebacker to the mound.

The Royals, though, lost to Chicago, 8-2. The White Sox concluded their season series against Kansas City, winning nine of 10 games.

 

