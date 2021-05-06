Royals Swept by Cleveland

“Well, did you think it was going to be peaches and roses all year?” Whit Merrifield said. “We’re going to go through something like this at some point. You find out a lot about a team, and a lot about the men in there, when you get punched in the mouth. And we got punched in the mouth this series. Let’s see how we can respond, see what kind of team we got, what kind of men we got in there.”