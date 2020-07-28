Salina, KS

Royals Sign Matt Harvey to a Minor League Deal

Royals ReleaseJuly 28, 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (July 28, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have signed right-handed pitcher Matt Harvey to a minor league contract. Per club policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Harvey, 31, made 12 starts for the Los Angeles Angels last season, going 3-5 with a 7.09 ERA (47 ER in 59.2 IP). In 2018, he made 28 starts between the New York Mets and Cincinnati, combining to go 7-9 with a 4.94 ERA (85 ER in 155.0 IP) and 131 strikeouts.

The right-hander was an All-Star with the Mets in 2013, finishing fourth in National League Cy Young Award voting that season. He also led New York to the World Series in 2015, serving as the Game 1 starter in both the NLCS vs. the Cubs and the Fall Classic against the Royals. That season, he set career highs in wins (13), starts (29) and innings (189.1), posting a 2.71 ERA (57 ER in 189.1 IP) along with 188 strikeouts (8.9 K/9).

Harvey was most recently with the Oakland A’s organization at the end of the 2019 season, but was granted free agency last November and did not sign with a Major League club during the offseason.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

