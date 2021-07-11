BREAKING NEWS

Royals Select Pitcher Frank Mozzicato in First Round of MLB Draft

Royals ReleaseJuly 11, 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (July 11, 2021) – The Kansas City Royals have selected Frank Mozzicato, a left-handed pitcher from East Catholic High School (Conn.), with the seventh overall pick in the 2021 First-Year Player Draft.

He is the fourth player chosen seventh overall in Royals history and first since 1999. This marks the third time in the last four years that the Royals have selected a pitcher with their first pick, following Asa Lacy (4th overall) in 2020 and Brady Singer (18th overall) in 2018.

Mozzicato, 18, is committed to the University of Connecticut.

The Royals’ next pick will come tomorrow in the second round (43rd overall). Day two of the draft will begin at 12:00 p.m. CT on MLB.com.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Minor allows 6 runs in 4th as Royals fall

July 10, 2021 11:16 pm

Merrifield Selected to American League All-St...

 12:57 pm

Royals take wrong turn after Keller’s f...

 12:05 am

KC lets lead slip after Santana homers twice

July 9, 2021 12:25 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

Salina Hawks Claim 16U Grand Slam T...

Back on day one of the 31st annual Kansas Grand Slam Tournament, the Salina Hawks matched up with Mi...

July 11, 2021 Comments

31st Kansas Grand Slam Tournament R...

Sports News

July 11, 2021

Royals Select Pitcher Frank Mozzica...

Sports News

July 11, 2021

Wicks Taken 21st Overall by Cubs in...

Sports News

July 11, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Shop Kansas Farms Connect...
July 11, 2021Comments
Names of Delinquent Taxpa...
July 10, 2021Comments
Crash Leads to DUI Arrest
July 9, 2021Comments
Pedestrian Killed on I 70...
July 9, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices