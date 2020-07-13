Salina, KS

Now: 91 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 94 ° | Lo: 74 °

Royals schedule three exhibition games for next week

Royals ReleaseJuly 13, 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have scheduled three exhibition games leading up to the season opener on July 24.

The Royals will host the Houston Astros in Kauffman Stadium on July 20 (7:05 p.m.) and again on July 21 (1:05 p.m.). The club will then travel across the state to play the St. Louis Cardinals in a 3:05 p.m. affair in Busch Stadium on July 22.  This will mark the first exhibition meeting between Kansas City and St. Louis since 2001, when both clubs were members of the Grapefruit League, while the Royals last met Astros in exhibition play in 2015 in Houston.

All three games will be shown on Fox Sports Kansas City.

KC is scheduled to open the 2020 regular season on July 24 in Cleveland at 6:10 p.m. CT.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Royals Announce 2021 Schedule

July 9, 2020 2:06 pm

Royals’ Keller, O’Hearn test posi...

July 7, 2020 9:01 pm

Royals Announce Revised 2020 Schedule

July 6, 2020 7:25 pm

Royals Announce Fanbassador Program

July 2, 2020 9:09 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

Royals schedule three exhibition ga...

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have scheduled three exhibiti...

July 13, 2020 Comments

Man Arrested after Child’s Death

Kansas News

July 13, 2020

Stolen Bike Leads to Aggravated Bur...

Kansas News

July 13, 2020

Salina Man Killed in Motorcycle Cra...

Top News

July 13, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Man Arrested after Child&...
July 13, 2020Comments
Stolen Bike Leads to Aggr...
July 13, 2020Comments
Eisenhower Virtual Event ...
July 13, 2020Comments
Grant Application Process...
July 13, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH