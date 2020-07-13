Royals schedule three exhibition games for next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have scheduled three exhibition games leading up to the season opener on July 24.

The Royals will host the Houston Astros in Kauffman Stadium on July 20 (7:05 p.m.) and again on July 21 (1:05 p.m.). The club will then travel across the state to play the St. Louis Cardinals in a 3:05 p.m. affair in Busch Stadium on July 22. This will mark the first exhibition meeting between Kansas City and St. Louis since 2001, when both clubs were members of the Grapefruit League, while the Royals last met Astros in exhibition play in 2015 in Houston.

All three games will be shown on Fox Sports Kansas City.

KC is scheduled to open the 2020 regular season on July 24 in Cleveland at 6:10 p.m. CT.