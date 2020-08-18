Salina, KS

Royals-Reds Game Rescheduled as Part of a Doubleheader Tomorrow

Royals ReleaseAugust 18, 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (August 18, 2020) – Out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing within the Cincinnati Reds’ organization, Major League Baseball announced today that tonight’s game between the Reds and Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, beginning at 4:05 p.m. CT.

Tomorrow’s doubleheader will feature two seven-inning games and a 30-40 minute break in-between. Both games will be carried on Fox Sports Kansas City and on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

