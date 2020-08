KANSAS CITY, Mo. (August 11, 2020) – Kansas City Royals outfielder Franchy Cordero had surgery to repair a broken right hamate bone this morning.

The 25-year-old was placed on the Injured List on Sunday and transferred to the 60-day IL yesterday.

Cordero, acquired from the Padres on July 16, played in 11 games with the Royals this season.