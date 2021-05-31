Royals’ offense keeps rolling in win

“Effort is something that I can control. I can’t really control results,” said Dozier, who over the last couple of weeks has tried to break out of a slump at the plate that saw him go 1-for-31 prior to Sunday’s game. “If I could, I would have hit a home run then, but I rolled over a ground ball and my job is to get down the line as fast as I can, to try to be beat out that double play.”