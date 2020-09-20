Royals have a hiccup or three at Milwaukee

Right-hander Brad Keller and the Royals would just as soon never see Milwaukee slugger Daniel Vogelbach ever again.

Keller, coming off his first career shutout, handled the rest of the Brewers’ lineup with no serious issues this Sunday. But Vogelbach single-handedly did in Keller, blasting two home runs and driving in five runs in Kansas City’s 5-3 loss.

The Royals had won seven of eight coming into the three-game series with the Brewers but were swept.

Vogelbach continues to demolish Kansas City. Last season when he was with Seattle, he posted a 1.287 OPS against the Royals with two doubles and three home runs. One of those dingers came against Keller.