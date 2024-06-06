Royals/Guardians postponed Wednesday

Due to inclement weather, the Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians contest for June 5th was postponed.
The game will be rescheduled as part of a split doubleheader on August 26th. Game one of the doubleheader will be played at 12:10 PM CT, with game two scheduled for 6:10 PM.
The Royals and Guardians will wrap up their abbreviated midweek series Thursday, with first pitch set for 12:10 PM CT. Coverage will begin on Sportsradio 1150 KSAL and 106.7 FM in Salina at 11:30 AM, as Brady Singer will hit the mound for KC, against Tanner Bibee for Cleveland.
