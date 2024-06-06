Royals/Guardians postponed Wednesday

By Jackson Schneider June 6, 2024

Due to inclement weather, the Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians contest for June 5th was postponed.

The game will be rescheduled as part of a split doubleheader on August 26th. Game one of the doubleheader will be played at 12:10 PM CT, with game two scheduled for 6:10 PM.

The Royals and Guardians will wrap up their abbreviated midweek series Thursday, with first pitch set for 12:10 PM CT. Coverage will begin on Sportsradio 1150 KSAL and 106.7 FM in Salina at 11:30 AM, as Brady Singer will hit the mound for KC, against Tanner Bibee for Cleveland.