Royals/Guardians postponed Wednesday

Due to inclement weather, the Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians contest for June 5th was postponed.

The game will be rescheduled as part of a split doubleheader on August 26th. Game one of the doubleheader will be played at 12:10 PM CT, with game two scheduled for 6:10 PM.

The Royals and Guardians will wrap up their abbreviated midweek series Thursday, with first pitch set for 12:10 PM CT. Coverage will begin on Sportsradio 1150 KSAL and 106.7 FM in Salina at 11:30 AM, as Brady Singer will hit the mound for KC, against Tanner Bibee for Cleveland.